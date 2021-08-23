Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHEN NATURE CALLS on ABC - Thursday, September 9, 2021

pixeltracker

The series is hosted by Helen Mirren.

Aug. 23, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHEN NATURE CALLS on ABC - Thursday, September 9, 2021 Helen Mirren narrates a documentary examination of the animal kingdom, featuring animals STUCK on a never-ending Zoom call, etiquette lessons for elephants, a squirrel who hosts a home shopping program being stalked by a deranged viewer and a searing expose on lizards who horde. (TV-14, DL)

"When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren" is a laugh-out-loud, one-hour unscripted comedy series that looks at the lighter side of the natural world.

Based on a BBC Studios comedy format, the series features comedians putting words into the mouths of beautiful beasts, teeny-tiny frogs, beatboxing badgers and more in captivating footage from all over the world.

Related Articles View More TV Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Andrea Macasaet Photo
Andrea Macasaet
Patti Murin Photo
Patti Murin
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini

From This Author TV Scoop