Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHEN NATURE CALLS on ABC - Thursday, September 9, 2021

Helen Mirren narrates a documentary examination of the animal kingdom, featuring animals STUCK on a never-ending Zoom call, etiquette lessons for elephants, a squirrel who hosts a home shopping program being stalked by a deranged viewer and a searing expose on lizards who horde. (TV-14, DL)

"When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren" is a laugh-out-loud, one-hour unscripted comedy series that looks at the lighter side of the natural world.

Based on a BBC Studios comedy format, the series features comedians putting words into the mouths of beautiful beasts, teeny-tiny frogs, beatboxing badgers and more in captivating footage from all over the world.