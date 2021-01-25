Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC - Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Joel McHale, Cedric the Entertainer and Malin Åkerman make up the celebrity panel; the show airs at 8 p.m. ET.

Jan. 25, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC - Tuesday, February 9, 2021Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC - Tuesday, February 9, 2021Joel McHale, Cedric the Entertainer and Malin Åkerman make up the celebrity panel on "To Tell the Truth." Everyone's spirits are lifted with this jolly panel of heroes including Beyoncé's ex-boyfriend, an Olympic medalist, a cat photographer, a doll maker and a SURFING Santa. (TV-14, DL)

Hosted by "black-ish" star Anthony Anderson, "To Tell the Truth," the funny reimagination of the beloved game show featuring prominent pop-culture icons and unique commentary and banter from Anderson's mother, Mama Doris, will bring the excitement to another level. In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn TO TELL THE TRUTH while THE OTHER TWO use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.

ABC's "To Tell the Truth" won its Thursday 10 p.m. time slot this summer in Total Viewers and Adults 18-49.

