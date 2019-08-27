Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE WALL on NBC - Thursday, August 29, 2019

08/29/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) : From executive producer and NBA superstar LeBron James comes "The Wall," a heart-stopping game with more than $12 million on the line every night -- and up to $3 million on a single drop. At four-stories high, "The Wall" was built for one purpose - to change peoples' lives. With tremendous cash prizes at stake, this game can change lives in an instant. The series is hosted by Chris Hardwick.

"The Wall" is a collaboration between SpringHill Entertainment and Glassman Media with James, Hardwick, Maverick Carter and Andrew Glassman serving as executive producers. "The Wall" was developed by Glassman Media in conjunction with CORE Media and produced in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio.







