Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE VOICE on NBC - Tuesday, November 26, 2019

11/26/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : In the live results show, nine artists will be revealed as safe by America's votes. The bottom two artists will then compete for the Instant Save and one will be eliminated. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani star as the celebrity panel of coaches and Carson Daly ("TODAY Show") hosts.

The four-time Emmy Award-winning "The Voice" returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the blockbuster vocal competition show's new season.

Rock icon and Pop culture phenomenon Gwen Stefani reclaims her red chair alongside superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton as they return for season 17. Carson Daly returns as host.





The show's innovative format features five stages of competition: the first begins with the Blind Auditions, then the Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs and, finally, the Live Performance Shows.