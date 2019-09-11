Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE VOICE on NBC - Monday, September 23, 2019

Rock icon and Pop culture phenomenon Gwen Stefani reclaims her red chair alongside superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton in season 17 of NBC's four-time Emmy award-winning hit musical competition series. In the season premiere, the talent is exceptional and the competition is fierce as the coaches vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon in the "Blind Auditions." The vocalists compete to be selected by one of the coaches and fight for a chance to be named "The Voice." Carson Daly ("TODAY Show") hosts.

The show's innovative format features five stages of competition: the first begins with the Blind Auditions, then the Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs and, finally, the Live Performance Shows.







