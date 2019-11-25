Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE VOICE on NBC - Monday, December 9, 2019
12/09/2019 (08:00PM - 10:01PM) (Monday) : "The Voice" Top 8 artists perform in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. This week's theme is "80's Week." The artists will perform duets of songs from the 80's. Carson Daly ("TODAY Show") hosts.
The four-time Emmy Award-winning "The Voice" returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the blockbuster vocal competition show's new season.
Rock icon and Pop culture phenomenon Gwen Stefani reclaims her red chair alongside superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton as they return for season 17. Carson Daly returns as host.
The show's innovative format features five stages of competition: the first begins with the Blind Auditions, then the Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs and, finally, the Live Performance Shows.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ELLEN'S GREATEST NIGHT OF GIVEAWAYS on NBC - Tuesday, December 10, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ELLEN'S GREATEST NIGHT OF GIVEAWAYS on NBC - Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MAKING IT on NBC - Tuesday, December 10, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MAKING IT on NBC - Wednesday, December 11, 2019
The four-time Emmy Award-winning "The Voice" returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the blockbuster vocal competition show's new season.
Rock icon and Pop culture phenomenon Gwen Stefani reclaims her red chair alongside superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton as they return for season 17. Carson Daly returns as host.
The show's innovative format features five stages of competition: the first begins with the Blind Auditions, then the Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs and, finally, the Live Performance Shows.