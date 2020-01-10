Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE UNICORN on CBS - Thursday, January 30, 2020
"Worst Case Scenario" - When Wade decides to redo his will, he is conflicted about who should get custody of his children. Also, Michelle tries to convince Ben to get a vasectomy after they have a pregnancy scare, on THE UNICORN, Thursday, Jan. 30 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
THE UNICORN is a single-camera comedy about a tight-knit group of best friends and family who help Wade (Walton Goggins) embrace his "new normal" in the wake of the loss of his wife one year ago.
As a sometimes ill-equipped but always devoted single parent to his two adolescent daughters, he is taking the major step of dating again. To Wade's amazement, he's a hot commodity with women, and his friends explain that he's the perfect single guy - a "unicorn": employed, attractive, and with a proven track record of commitment.
With his daughters and best friends rooting him on and hoping he'll find happiness again, Wade and his healing heart are ready to try life... and love... again.
