Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS on CBS - Friday, August 14, 2020

The episode airs from 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT.

"A Wicked Surprise" - Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth helps series host Cedric the Entertainer plan a surprise video conference for a group of theater fans who perform Broadway musicals in people's driveways, in THE GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS, Friday, August 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The specials will celebrate the latest crop of home videos that reflect the creativity, humor and humanity that have emerged from our shared experiences over the past few months. In May, CBS aired THE GREATEST #STAYATHOME VIDEOS, also hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, which featured video moments created during our communal quarantine, and provided an entertaining and uplifting snapshot of our world at an unprecedented time. All of THE SPECIALS will be filmed with minimal crews practicing social distancing and will be produced with extensive safety precautions in place.

THE GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS is produced by JUMA Entertainment and A Bird And A Bear Entertainment. Executive producers for JUMA Entertainment are Robert Horowitz and Lewis Fenton; executive producers for A Bird And A Bear Entertainment are Cedric the Entertainer and Eric Rhône.