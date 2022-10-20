Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GREAT NORTH on FOX - Sunday, October 23, 2022

THE GREAT NORTH airing Sunday, Oct. 23 (8:31-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Oct. 20, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GREAT NORTH on FOX - Sunday, October 23, 2022 The entire town of Lone Moose is determined to win the annual Cavalcade of Ships parade. WOLF uncovers a parade secret that could change everything on the all-new "Woodfellas Adventure" episode of THE GREAT NORTH airing Sunday, Oct. 23 (8:31-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Entering its third season, THE GREAT NORTH is an animated comedy series following the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as single dad BEEF (Nick Offerman) does his best to keep his bunch of kids close - especially his only daughter, JUDY (Jenny Slate), whose artistic dreams lead her away FROM THE FAMILY fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Rounding out THE FAMILY are Judy's older brother, WOLF (Will Forte), and his new wife, HONEYBEE (Dulcé Sloan), middle brother HAM (Paul Rust) and 10-year-old-going-on-50 little brother MOON (Aparna Nancherla). While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance FROM her new boss, ALYSON (Megan Mullally), and her imaginary friend, ALANIS MORISSETTE (voicing as herself), who appears to her in the Northern Lights.

Season Three features all new adventures, hidden Yeti's and special guest stars, including Murray Bartlett ("The White Lotus"), Edi Patterson ("The Righteous Gemstones") and LEGENDARY chef Guy Fieri in a very special Halloween episode!

The series, which has been renewed for a fourth season, was created and written by BOB'S BURGERS writers and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, as well as writer Minty Lewis ("Regular Show"). The Molyneux sisters serve as executive producers and showrunners. BOB'S BURGERS creator Loren Bouchard also is an executive producer. THE GREAT NORTH is a 20th Television Animation production, and animation is produced through Bento Box Entertainment.

Watch a clip FROM the episode here:



