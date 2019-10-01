Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, October 14, 2019
"Take My Hand" - As a conspiracy theorist (Josh Malina) questions Dr. Neil Melendez's of his liver damage, Dr. Claire Brown treats a woman whose inability to feel pain is threatening both her marriage and her life. Meanwhile, Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Aaron Glassman each face crises in their romantic relationships, on an all-new episode of "The Good Doctor," MONDAY, OCT 14 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, S) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Tamlyn Tomita as Allegra Aoki, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park and Paige Spara as Lea.
Guest starring is Josh Malina as Mitchell Stewart and Shelia Kelley as Debbie Wexler.
"Take My Hand" was written by Doris Egan and directed by Tara Nicole Weyr.
The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. David Shore is writer and executive producer. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
