Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, April 19, 2021

After finding out the gender of their unborn child, Lea's enthusiasm prompts Shaun to make an effort to be a more supportive partner. Meanwhile, the team treats a navy pilot whose previous doctor's misdiagnosis compromises her chances at a full recovery. (TV-14, DS)

Guest starring is Bria Samone Henderson as Jordan Allen, Noah Galvin as Asher Wolke, Farley Jackson as Bradley Vargas, Diane Farr as Jean Starzak, Alison Amigo as Melody, Valerie Duthil as Theresa, Shalyn Ferdinand as Dr. Heather Boyd and Wonita Joy as Mrs. Williams.

"Gender Reveal" was written by Debbie Ezer and directed by Tim Southam.

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital's surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives. The series is from David Shore ("House"), and "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0" star Daniel Dae Kim.