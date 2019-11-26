Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, December 11, 2019
"It's A Wonderful Life" - Hoping to outdo the Kremp family, Beverly decides THE GOLDBERGS must do an even better family holiday card, but Geoff is surprised he is not invited to be in the photo. Meanwhile, a pranking war with Barry and JTP quickly spirals out of control on an all-new episode of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, DEC. 11 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.
Guest starring is Matt Bush as Andy Cogan, Shayne Topp as Matt Bradley, Noah Munck as Naked Rob, Kenny Ridwan as Dave Kim, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins and R.D. Robb as Paul Sirochman.
"It's A Wonderful Life" was written by Aadip Desai, with a story by Adam F. Goldberg and Aadip Desai, and directed by Eric Dean Seaton.
Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop and Annette Davis are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SCHOOLED on ABC - Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EMERGENCE on ABC - Tuesday, December 10, 2019
"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.
Guest starring is Matt Bush as Andy Cogan, Shayne Topp as Matt Bradley, Noah Munck as Naked Rob, Kenny Ridwan as Dave Kim, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins and R.D. Robb as Paul Sirochman.
"It's A Wonderful Life" was written by Aadip Desai, with a story by Adam F. Goldberg and Aadip Desai, and directed by Eric Dean Seaton.
Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop and Annette Davis are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.