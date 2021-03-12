Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CON on ABC - Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Debra, Priti and Ruth each turned to psychics for clarity and answers during difficult times in their lives. Unfortunately, their psychics took advantage of their vulnerability and asked the women for money to remedy a spiritual ailment or problem they identified. Each woman said she became emotionally dependent on her psychic.

Faced with escalating demands and after losing tens of thousands of dollars, the women decided to fight back. Each woman sought the help of private investigator Bob Nygaard, a former NYPD officer who now helps people free themselves from the influence of a psychic. With Nygaard's assistance, all three women set out to reveal their psychics as con artists and seek justice. The episode includes interviews with Nygaard, all three women who sought to turn the tables on their psychics and more.

The series explores the troubling tales of people taken in by claims and promises that proved too good to be true, from identity fraud and misleading romance to the high-profile college admission SCANDAL and Fyre Festival. It will reveal how the victims were fooled and the cost of their false TRUST - emotional and financial.

"The Con" will feature interviews with the key people caught up in the cons, including victims and eyewitnesses, and, in some cases, law enforcement and the perpetrators themselves. The series will lift the curtain on the people behind some of the most outrageous cons ever.