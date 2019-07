Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BIG STAGE on THE CW - Friday, July 26, 2019

Related Articles View More TV Stories

BREAKING NEW GROUND - THE BIG STAGE is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include The Future Kings, PAVA, Mapy, Jason Garfield, Daniel Emmet, W.O.W. Las Vegas and Greg Frewin. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, the episode is produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International (#107). Original airdate 7/26/2019.