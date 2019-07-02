Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELORETTE on ABC - Monday, July 8, 2019

"1508" - Hannah returns to the states to visit the hometowns and meet the families of her final four men: Jed, Luke P., Peter and Tyler C. Her challenging journey to find love is about to get more difficult as tough questions still need to be answered. Are all of these men marriage material? Hannah will attempt to find out from those who know them best. She struggles with her final decision, but what happens at the rose ceremony makes Bachelor franchise history on "The Bachelorette," MONDAY, JULY 8 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

Hannah meets Peter in Westlake Village, California, the hometown to this hopeless romantic. The couple flies high in a two-seater airplane under Peter's skillful piloting, but his parents are fearful that he will end up brokenhearted again. Will Peter be able to tell Hannah how he really feels in time? Tyler takes THE BACHELORETTE out on a speed boat to explore Jupiter, Florida. Tyler's emotional reunion with his father, who almost died, and the fact that he took care of his family simultaneously make a deep impression on Hannah. Is this the man meant to be her soul mate? When Hannah sees Luke P. surrounded by the people who love him in Gainesville, Georgia, she sees the good in this complicated man. He also gets a powerful wake-up call seeing Hannah with his family. Will it be enough for this couple to continue on? Finally, Jed joins Hannah in Knoxville, Tennessee. He takes her to a recording studio where they write and record a song together. But his parents signal a significant hurdle that might threaten the possibility of their future together.

The four remaining men are the following:Jed, 25, a singer/songwriter from Nashville, TNLuke P., 24, an import/export manager from Gainesville, GAPeter, 27, a pilot from Westlake Village, CATyler C., 26, a general contractor from Jupiter, FL





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelorette" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods and Bennett Graebner are the executive producers.