Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELOR on ABC - Monday, January 25, 2021

Still reeling from Sarah's sudden departure, Matt fights his tendency to put up walls as his journey continues with the 18 remaining women vying for his heart. Emotions in the house continue to run high, leading to a trash-talking face-off between VICTORIA and Katie, and even former Bachelor Ben Higgins and Bachelor Nation favorite Wells Adams can't diffuse the drama as things get physical on two group dates. Chelsea takes the opportunity to get real with Matt about her journey to self-love, and Chris Harrison drops a bombshell that will change the course of the season on "The Bachelor." (TV-PG, DL)

After meeting Matt James as a prospective suitor for "The Bachelorette," Bachelor Nation swooned when they learned he would take on the role as the lead of his own love story as the star of the momentous 25th season of ABC's hit romance reality series "The Bachelor." Matt is the total package. He has strong family values, a great career and has used his growing platform for good. His emerging LEGION of fans can't wait to follow the 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder on his journey to find love for the first time during this historic season.

Monday's No. 1 broadcast program last season in Adults 18-49, "The Bachelor" is the original primetime romance reality series that dominates TV ratings and has become a pop-culture phenomenon.