Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELOR: THE GREATEST SEASONS â€“ EVER! on ABC - Monday, August 10, 2020
The episode airs from 8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT.
"Jason Mesnick" - Jason Mesnick, the first single parent ever to be THE BACHELOR or Bachelorette, was devastated when DeAnna rejected his proposal on "The Bachelorette." So although he was heartbroken, he wanted to find someone special not just for himself but for his son, Ty. The twists and turns in Jason's love story were shocking as he fell HOPELESSLY IN LOVE with his final two women: Melissa Rycroft and Molly Malaney. Jason's proposal day was just the start of the heart-wrenching finish to find his soul mate. Revisit this iconic season with one of most unexpected conclusions in Bachelor history onâ€¯"The Bachelor:â€¯The Greatest Seasons -â€¯Ever!,"â€¯MONDAY, AUG. 10â€¯(8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL)â€¯Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and onâ€¯Hulu.â€¯
Jason was fortunate to meet a number of amazing women. There was Lauren Wanger, a frontrunner until her bold moves compelled Jason to send her home. Shannon Bair attempted a first kiss resulting in one of the most awkward moments in Bachelor history, and Naomi Crespo succeeded in having one the strangest hometown dates ever. However, the most touching one-on-one date was with Stephanie Hogan, a fellow single parent who was surprised to find her 4-year-old daughter, Sophia, had come along for an unexpected trip to Legoland to celebrate her birthday. Unfortunately, this sweet date didn't lead to a happily ever after for Stephanie and Jason. Chris Harrison will visit via remote with Stephanie at home to find out how she is doing.
And who could forget Jillian Harris, the dynamic woman who sparked Jason's interest from the minute she gave him her "hot dog test"? She was so special she ended up becoming one of the most popular Bachelorettes of all time. How did her own search for love ultimately end? She joins Chris from her home to give him the lowdown.
As painful as it was for Jason to let Jillian go, nothing could compare to his final days with the two women he loved: Melissa and Molly. After managing to say goodbye to Molly, he was left sobbing uncontrollably on a balcony - a move so emotional, it was eventually named for him: a "Mesnick." He proposed to Melissa, which should have meant a happy ending for the couple. However, in an ending that no one saw coming, Jason had a change of heart after THE PROPOSAL day. In an unbelievable "After the Final Rose," taped without an audience, Jason not only had to let his fiancÃ©e Melissa know that he no longer could see a future together with her while simultaneously attempt to win Molly back and ask for another chance at love. The three reactions were real, raw and powerful.
For the first time in 11 years since that dramatic finale, Chris will talk with Jason, Molly and Melissa from their homes about that shocking day that changed all of their lives.
Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. The series is produced by Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennettâ€¯Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner,â€¯Peter Geist and Chris Harrison.
