Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELOR PRESENTS: LISTEN TO YOUR HEART on ABC - Monday, April 20, 2020

"Week 2" - Jamie, torn between two men, casts her romantic fate with Trevor. The two go on their first date, busking in Venice, California. Will they survive the arrival of Natascha, a beautiful blonde who is prepared to drop a bombshell on the happy couple and threaten their potential happiness? Bri and Chris spend a music lover's dream date ALONE TOGETHER in Hollywood's famed Guitar Center but must hurdle some trust issues first. A make-or-break date with the lovesick Sheridan and his conflicted partner Julia finds them singing a duet in the studios of iHeartRadio. Back at the ranch, Mariana and Ruby, two new hot arrivals add their names to the growing list of Brandon's admirers, but who gets the chance to take him on a date? The 11 unattached women pull out all the stops to make a connection and get a rose from the eight available men on "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart," MONDAY, APRIL 20 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Jamie and Trevor visit the Venice Beach Boardwalk, well known for its street performers. Trevor leads his date through a duet of Little Big Town's GRAMMY® Award-winning country hit "Girl Crush," leaving them wondering if they've found a connection that will keep their hearts soaring. However, trouble is brewing as Natascha prepares to confront Trevor with some shocking claims that might tear the couple apart.

Chris and Bri improvise a song as they spend the night in the Guitar Center-could this be the start of a special collaboration? Will she be able to rebuild her trust in men as they harmonize together to create a beautiful love song?

Sheridan and his ambivalent date Julia have a special opportunity to sing on radio as special guests of iHeart Radio's popular "Valentine in the Morning" show. Will the duo make a sizzling musical and romantic connection singing Maren Morris' chart-topping country single, "The Bones," so that Julia forgets about Brandon?

Meanwhile, Brandon's growing legion of female fans wait to see who will have a chance to go on a date with him. The lucky woman accompanies him to the iconic 1950's Los Angeles jazz club The Dresden, where husband and wife duo Marty and Elayne invite the couple up to perform an open mic night rendition of Peggy Lee's classic "Fever" with them. Will there be a spark between the two that will culminate in a rose?

A wild cocktail party leads to an intense, jaw-dropping rose ceremony. What three women will be left without a rose and sent home, and what couples are left to continue on their journey to love and musical fame?





Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Louis Caric and Chris Harrison are the executive producers.