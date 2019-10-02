Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SUPERNATURAL on THE CW - Thursday, October 17, 2019





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

SENDING OUT AN SOS - Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) call on Rowena (Guest Star Ruth Connell) to help keep the evil souls at bay and get an unexpected assist from Ketch (Guest Star David Haydn-Jones). Robert Singer directed the episode written by Brad Buckner & Eugenie Ross-Leming (#1503). Original airdate 10/17/2019.The epic journey of the Winchester brothers comes to a close as SUPERNATURAL enters its final season. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) and the angel Castiel (Misha Collins) have conquered monsters, demons, Heaven and Hell, and in the show's 14th season, the Winchesters grappled with the Archangel Michael possessing Dean. In a valiant act, Sam and Dean's surrogate son Jack (Alexander Calvert) destroyed his soul to redeem his adoptive father. But this proved to be a fatal error, leading to the accidental death of Mary Winchester. The 14th season also featured the return of John Winchester (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for the show's historic 300th episode.Now, heading into their 15th season, Sam and Dean find themselves facing a threat beyond anything they've ever grappled with... anything they've ever imagined: God himself.SUPERNATURAL is from Warner Bros. Television in association with Wonderland Sound and Vision, with executive producers Robert Singer, Andrew Dabb, Eugenie Ross-Leming, Brad Buckner and Bob Berens.