Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STUMPTOWN on ABC - Wednesday, October 16, 2019

"Family Ties" - Dex faces off against Artie Banks to take down wealthy real estate mogul Randall Tapper. Meanwhile, Detective Cosgrove leads an investigation to find Wallace Kane, a prisoner on the loose on "Stumptown," WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

"Stumptown" stars Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios, Jake Johnson as Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez as Tookie, with Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove and Michael Ealy as Detective Miles Hoffman.

"Family Ties" was written by Deirdre Shaw and directed by Marc Buckland.

Writer Jason Richman produces the series with Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad, Greg Rucka (author of the "Stumptown" graphic novel series), Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood (illustrators of the "Stumptown" graphic novel series).





