THE FISHERMAN'S DAUGHTERS is Coming to Milwaukee Rep

Get ready for a Wisconsin celebration of home and heart with Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s upcoming production of The Fisherman’s Daughters running January 9 – March 1, 2026, in the Stackner Cabaret. Written by Door County local Katie Dahl, this heartwarming Wisconsin musical is a testament to the power of sisterhood and self-discovery.



Direct from Northern Sky Theater, The Fisherman’s Daughters celebrates the deep connections shared with family, community, and the land around us. Set against the backdrop of a governor’s order that uproots the small village of Fish Creek to make way for Peninsula State Park, the story follows two sisters as they confront their fears and fight for the home they love. With touching songs and home-grown humor, the musical offers audiences a funny, fitting love letter to a slice of Wisconsin’s history.



The Fisherman’s Daughters features the best local talent including Kelly Doherty (A Moon for the Misbegotten, Milwaukee Chamber Theater) as Sarah, Eva Nimmer (It’s a Wonderful Life, Milwaukee Rep) as Nora, Chase Stoeger (Lumberjacks in Love, Milwaukee Rep) as Charlie and Alex Campea (Dairy Heirs, Northern Sky) as John.



The Fisherman’s Daughters is directed and choreographed by Northern Sky’s Associate Artistic Director Molly Rhode alongside a team of Northern Sky regulars including music director Alissa Rhode, set designer Lisa Schlenker, Costume Designer Karen Brown-Larimore, lighting designer Jason Fassl, sound designer Jack Purves and stage manager Emly Wright.



