Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, March 26, 2020
"Something About What Happens When We Talk" - After some tense and traumatic experiences, the firefighters get a visit from a psychologist on a new episode of "Station 19," airing THURSDAY, MARCH 26 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"Station 19" stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop and Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera.
Guest starring is Rigo Sanchez as Rigo, BJ Tanner as Tuck, Lachlan Buchanan as Emmett Dixon, Kelly Thiebaud as Eva, Tracie Thoms as Dr. Diane Lewis and Stefania Spampinato as Dr. Carina Deluca.
"Something About What Happens When We Talk" was written by Krista Vernoff and directed by Yangzom Brauen.
The drama is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studio, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios. Krista Vernoff ("Grey's Anatomy") serves as showrunner and executive producer. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay ("Pitch" and "Sons of Anarchy") serves as the producing director and executive producer of the series.
