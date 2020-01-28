Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, February 13, 2020

"House Where Nobody Lives" - Ben and Jack mollify a group of homeless foster and biological siblings so they can help save a life, triggering memories from Jack's past. Meanwhile, Maya pushes the team too hard and struggles to bring them together; and Pruitt threatens to take drastic action when refused a request on an all-new episode of "Station 19," airing THURSDAY, FEB. 13 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

"Station 19" stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop and Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera.

Guest starring is Pat Healy as Lieutenant Albert Dixon and Rigo Sanchez as Rigo Vasquez.

"House Where Nobody Lives" was written by Meghann Plunkett and directed by Oliver Bokelberg.

Krista Vernoff ("Grey's Anatomy") serves as showrunner and executive producer. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay ("Pitch" and "Sons of Anarchy") serves as the producing director and executive producer of the series.





