Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, April 30, 2020
"The Ghosts That Haunt Me" - Andy returns to work while she and Jack fight to save people trapped in a collapsing bowling alley. Meanwhile, Ben confronts Sullivan about his drug problem; and Maya's mother, Katherine, pays Maya a visit, on an all-new episode of "Station 19," airing THURSDAY, APRIL 30 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"Station 19" stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop and Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera.
Guest starring is Ivana Shein as Katherine Bishop, Lachlan Buchanan as Emmett Dixon, Pat Healy as Chief Dixon, BJ Tanner as Tuck, Noah Gerry as Joey, Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey and Stefania Spampinato as Dr. Carina Deluca.
"The Ghosts That Haunt Me" was written by Tyrone Finch and directed by Pete Chatmon.
The drama is produced by ABC Studios. Krista Vernoff ("Grey's Anatomy") serves as showrunner and executive producer. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay ("Pitch" and "Sons of Anarchy") serves as the producing director and executive producer of the series. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
