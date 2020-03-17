Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, April 2, 2020
"No Days Off" - While at a lunch seeking Pruitt's blessing for their relationship, Andy and Sullivan jump into action when ICE attempts to raid the restaurant. Meanwhile, Travis gets roped into an awkward lunch with Chief Dixon, Emmett and Emmett's girlfriend; and Ben invites Grey-Sloan Memorial surgeons Owen Hunt, Teddy Altman and Jackson Avery to get a sneak peek of the new PRT vehicle, on a new episode of "Station 19," airing THURSDAY, APRIL 2 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"Station 19" stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop and Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera.
Guest starring are Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Alex Landi as Nico Kim, Stefania Spampinato as Carina Deluca, Pat Healy as Chief Dixon, Lachlan Buchanan as Emmett Dixon, Remy Nozik as Alicia, Shane Blades as Dominic, Jorge-Luis Pallo as Beto, Hollis W. Chambers as Todd, Brian Letscher as Agent Prine and Mac Brandt as Agent Baxter.
"No Days Off" was written by Cinque Henderson and directed by Tom Verica.
The drama is produced by ABC Studios. Krista Vernoff ("Grey's Anatomy") serves as showrunner and executive producer. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay ("Pitch" and "Sons of Anarchy") serves as the producing director and executive producer of the series. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
