Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE on FOX - Tuesday, August 9, 2022
SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE airing Tuesday, Aug. 9 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
And then there were eight! The Top Four dancers FROM last week will pick their partners and dance in random genres. Then, all eight dancers will showcase their talents in solo rounds to win over the audience and our expert panel of judges. Two dancers will face elimination and only six will remain in the "Turn Back Time" episode of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE airing Tuesday, Aug. 9 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
The 17th season of the hit dance competition series SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE features highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30 showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more. Those who are selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio will work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles, with brand-new twists and turns introduced into the competition. Hosted by Cat Deeley, this season will introduce a new dynamic judging panel - welcoming home Stephen "tWitch" Boss, alongside author and producer Leah Remini and dancer, singer and digital sensation JoJo Siwa.
Over the course of its 16 seasons, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE has received 71 Emmy Award nominations and garnered 17 Emmy Award wins, including Outstanding Choreography and Outstanding Costumes, as well as awards in Outstanding Lighting Design.
SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE is FROM 19 Entertainment (a part of Sony Pictures Television) and MRC. The series is executive-produced by co-creator Nigel Lythgoe, Jeff Thacker, Rosie Seitchik, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of 19 Entertainment. Seitchik also serves as showrunner.
Watch a clip FROM the show here:
The 17th season of the hit dance competition series SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE features highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30 showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more. Those who are selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio will work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles, with brand-new twists and turns introduced into the competition. Hosted by Cat Deeley, this season will introduce a new dynamic judging panel - welcoming home Stephen "tWitch" Boss, alongside author and producer Leah Remini and dancer, singer and digital sensation JoJo Siwa.
Over the course of its 16 seasons, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE has received 71 Emmy Award nominations and garnered 17 Emmy Award wins, including Outstanding Choreography and Outstanding Costumes, as well as awards in Outstanding Lighting Design.
SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE is FROM 19 Entertainment (a part of Sony Pictures Television) and MRC. The series is executive-produced by co-creator Nigel Lythgoe, Jeff Thacker, Rosie Seitchik, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of 19 Entertainment. Seitchik also serves as showrunner.
Watch a clip FROM the show here: