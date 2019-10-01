Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SINGLE PARENTS on ABC - Wednesday, October 16, 2019
"Big Widow Wives" - After a house incident leaves Graham in fear of staying in his and Angie's home, Angie enlists Will to help her get the house back together; however, there is a hiccup in the plan as Angie discovers a possum on the loose that she has to deal with. Meanwhile, Poppy discovers that Douglas is lying to her about a weekly poker game he must attend, as he participates in a weekly widow's support group instead, causing Poppy to get a little jealous of his emotional vulnerability with the women in his support group on an all-new episode of "Single Parents," WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
The series stars Taran Killam as Will Cooper, Leighton Meester as Angie D'Amato, Kimrie Lewis as Poppy Banks, Jake Choi as Miggy Park, Marlow Barkley as Sophie Cooper, Tyler Wladis as Graham D'Amato, Devin Trey Campbell as Rory Banks, Mia Allan as Emma Fogerty, Ella Allan as Amy Fogerty and Brad Garrett as Douglas Fogerty.
Guest starring is Carrie Barrett as Kerry Kitchen and Chase Kim as Kevin Kitchen.
"Big Widow Wives" was written by Taylor Cox and directed by Erin O'Malley.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. JJ Philbin and Elizabeth Meriwether are creators and executive producers, and Katherine Pope and Erin O'Malley are executive producers. The pilot was directed by Jason Winer, who is also an executive producer.
