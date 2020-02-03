Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SINGLE PARENTS on ABC - Wednesday, February 19, 2020
"Hip$ for Dolores" - After rent on the Winebrary goes up, the gang all chip in in their own ways to help solve Poppy's new financial problem, each learning a valuable lesson in the process, on an all-new episode of "Single Parents," WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
The series stars Taran Killam as Will Cooper, Leighton Meester as Angie D'Amato, Kimrie Lewis as Poppy Banks, Jake Choi as Miggy Park, Marlow Barkley as Sophie Cooper, Tyler Wladis as Graham D'Amato, Devin Trey Campbell as Rory Banks, Mia Allan as Emma Fogerty, Ella Allan as Amy Fogerty and Brad Garrett as Douglas Fogerty.
Guest starring is Jama Williamson as Tracy Freeze, Lauren Weedman as Fran, Quinta Brunson as Bess and Steve Tom as Guy McCormick.
"Hip$ for Dolores" was written by Mnelik Belilgne and directed by Natalia Anderson.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. JJ Philbin and Elizabeth Meriwether are creators and executive producers, and Katherine Pope and Erin O'Malley are executive producers. The pilot was directed by Jason Winer, who is also an executive producer.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
