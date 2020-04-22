Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Thursday, May 7, 2020
"Bad Guy" - Ben, Jackson and Emmett are put in a precarious and dangerous position with a potential victim. Andy's search for more background on her family opens her eyes, and Vic and Travis are caught in the middle of a corruption scheme, on an all-new episode of "Station 19," airing THURSDAY, MAY 7 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLSV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"Station 19" stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop and Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera.
Guest starring are Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Jake Borelli as Levi Schmidt, Pat Healy as Chief Dixon, Lachlan Buchanan as Emmett Dixon, Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca, Drew Rausch as John Finch, Jennifer Kim as Darcie, Peter Paige as Cooper, Rebekah Kennedy as Melly Wyatt, Mark Collier as Gary, Matthew Downs as Officer Reaser, Brenda Arteaga-Walsh as Officer Marinis and Peter Onorati as Snuffy.
"Bad Guy" was written by Kiley Donovan and directed by DeMane Davis.
The drama is produced by ABC Studios. Krista Vernoff ("Grey's Anatomy") serves as showrunner and executive producer. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay ("Pitch" and "Sons of Anarchy") serves as the producing director and executive producer of the series. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
