Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Sunday, January 5, 2020
"1108" - A mother-daughter duo from Atlanta, Georgia, introduce the Sharks to their baby product that makes baby-travel less stressful by helping them sleep more restful. An entrepreneur from Mount Pleasant, Utah, introduces his cold-weather clothing line that keeps you warm, even when wet.
While entrepreneurs from Happy Valley, Oregon, hope their portable transportation device will become the next multimillion-dollar hit. Finally, an entrepreneur from South Murrysville, Pennsylvania, pitches his genius innovation in window screens on "Shark Tank," SUNDAY, JAN. 5 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and Barbara Corcoran.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 20/20 on ABC - Saturday, December 28, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, December 27, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 20/20 on ABC - Wednesday, December 25, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FLIRTY DANCING on FOX - Saturday, January 4, 2020
While entrepreneurs from Happy Valley, Oregon, hope their portable transportation device will become the next multimillion-dollar hit. Finally, an entrepreneur from South Murrysville, Pennsylvania, pitches his genius innovation in window screens on "Shark Tank," SUNDAY, JAN. 5 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and Barbara Corcoran.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.