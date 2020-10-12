Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, October 30, 2020

The show airs at 8 p.m. ET.

"1203" - A husband and wife from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, try and get in bed with the Sharks as they pitch their adult swaddle design.

Entrepreneurs from Plano, Texas, try and reel in the Sharks with their inventive approach to fish luring. A husband and wife from Las Vegas, Nevada, share their killer idea for a retail franchise that serves a variety of cereal-centric treats, while an entrepreneur from Provo, Utah, works to convince the Sharks he isn't stretching the truth about his product designed to relieve back pain on "Shark Tank," FRIDAY, OCT. 30 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

In a "Shark Tank" update, season 11 Guest Shark Maria Sharapova joins entrepreneurs Natalie Holloway and Max Kislevitz in Los Angeles as they show how their innovative wrist and ankle weights company, Bala Bangles, has found new ways to keep customers in shape during the global pandemic.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and Robert Herjavec.