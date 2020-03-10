Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SEAL TEAM on CBS - Wednesday, March 18, 2020
"Rules of Engagement" - While Bravo Team is on a special reconnaissance mission abroad, they are diverted to protect a group of American engineers and the dam they are constructing from a terrorist attack. The RULES OF ENGAGEMENT raise the level of danger, as the team is not permitted to use their weapons unless the enemy fires first, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, March 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
SEAL TEAM is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them. Jason Hayes is the respected, intense leader of the Tier One team whose home life has suffered as a result of his extensive warrior's existence.
His team includes his trusted confidant, Ray Perry, the longest-tenured operator with whom Jason shares an ingrained shorthand; Sonny Quinn, an exceptional, loyal soldier with a checkered past who still combats self-destructive tendencies; and Clay Spenser, a young, multilingual, second-generation SEAL with insatiable drive and dedication. Vital to the team's success are troop commander Lt. Cdr. Eric Blackburn, who serves as a leader and confidant both on and off the battlefield; CIA analyst Mandy Ellis, who has sacrificed everything in her drive to root out evil and take down terrorists; and Ensign Lisa Davis, a no-nonsense, take-charge officer.
Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment's notice, and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL TEAM displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds.
