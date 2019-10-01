Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SCHOOLED on ABC - Wednesday, October 16, 2019
"Kick Like A Girl" - Hoping to improve the football team's chances at winning the title, Coach Mellor and Principal Glascott recruit star soccer player Felicia to kick field goals. But soon, she is treated like one of the guys, which affects her relationship with fellow player Reza. Meanwhile, CB chaperones an overnight ski trip and hopes to get in some quality time with Lainey but is constantly thwarted by socially awkward Tom Scott on ABC's "Schooled," WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Schooled" stars Tim Meadows as Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen as Coach Mellor, AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis and Brett Dier as CB.
Guest starring is Stephen Tobolowsky as Earl Ball, Rachel Crow as Felicia, Alphonso McAuley as Coop, Abi Brittle as Becky, Bradley Steven Perry as Alec, Christian Alexander Garcia as Dennis, Thomas Barbusca as Alex Piper, Haley Tju as Marni and Jaden Betts as Benji.
"Kick Like A Girl" was written by Peter Dirksen and Jonathan Howard, and directed by David Katzenberg.
Created by Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek, the series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios. Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson and Tim Doyle are executive producers.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
