Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SCHOOLED on ABC - Wednesday, March 25, 2020
"Garden Party" - Cool parent Greg distracts CB from being a good teacher to help his son Weasel receive extra credit, while former Principal Ball is upset at Principal Glascott when he approves the use of Ball's parking spot as a community garden, on an all-new episode of "Schooled," WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"Schooled" stars Tim Meadows as Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen as Coach Mellor, AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis, Brett Dier as CB and Haneefah Wood as Wilma.
Guest starring is Stephen Tobolowsky as Earl Ball, Hayes Macarthur as Greg, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, Gabe Gibbs as Weasel, Melissa Jo Bailey as Martha and Karen Brar as Reza.
"Garden Party" was written by Donielle Muransky and directed by David Katzenberg.
Created by Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek, the series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studio, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios. Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Vanessa McCarthy and Tom Hertz are executive producers.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
