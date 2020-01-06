Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SCHOOLED on ABC - Wednesday, January 22, 2020
"FeMellor" - Principal Glascott and Lainey struggle to agree on what is an appropriate dress code, while Coach Mellor struggles with his relationship with Julie as she does not enjoy sports like he does, on an all-new episode of "Schooled," WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Schooled" stars Tim Meadows as Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen as Coach Mellor, AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis and Brett Dier as CB.
Guest starring is Haneefah Wood as Wilma, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, Lennon Parham as Liz Flemming, Bradley Steven Perry as Alec Raday, Christian Gehring as Ronnie, Valerie Azlynn as Julie, Melissa Jo Bailey as Martha and Eddie Pepitone as Fishtown Frankie.
"FeMellor" was written by Vanessa McCarthy & Tom Hertz, and directed by Jay Chandrasekhar.
Created by Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek, the series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios. Adam F. Goldberg and Doug Robinson are executive producers.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
