Guest starring is Adam Arkin as Mark Duncan.

Apr. 19, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REBEL on ABC - Thursday, May 6, 2021

As new details surrounding Sharon's cause of death are revealed, Cruz suffers a medical emergency that leads to troublesome consequences. Meanwhile, REBEL and Grady team up against a crooked funeral homeowner, and Lana meets someone from her past.

Guest starring is Adam Arkin as Mark Duncan, Mo McRae as Amir, Abigail Spencer as Misha, Jalen Thomas Brooks as Sean, Mary McDonnell as Helen, Sharon Lawrence as Angela and Nina Millin as Judge Mary Bobiak.

Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, Annie "Rebel" Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She's a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves.

When REBEL applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.


