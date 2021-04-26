Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REBEL on ABC - Thursday, May 13, 2021
Rebel goes to great lengths to help save Helen's LIFE AFTER being denied her surgery and continues to push Cruz to negotiate the recall and study of the heart valve. Meanwhile, Cassidy and Lana try to help Luke when his personal life jeopardizes his career and reputation. Elsewhere, Cruz gets close to someone new. (TV-14, DLS)
Guest starring is Mo McRae as Amir, Mary McDonnell as Helen, Adam Arkin as Mark Duncan, Abigail Spencer as Misha, Dan Bucatinsky as Prof Jason Erickson and Sharon Lawrence as Angela.
Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, Annie "Rebel" Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She's a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When REBEL applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.
