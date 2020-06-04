Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER on HBO - Friday, June 5, 2020

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 18th season FRIDAY, JUNE 5 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), with a replay at 12:30 a.m., exclusively on HBO. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show, which is currently being filmed remotely from his home, includes virtual interviews with guests.



This week features one-on-one virtual interviews with activist and rapper Michael Render ("Killer Mike"), whose latest album Run the Jewels 4 was released on Wednesday; and former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence and NBC News National Security Contributor, Frank Figliuzzi. This week will also feature a virtual panel with former Chair of the Republican National Committee and current host of The Michael Steele Podcast and MSNBC analyst, Michael Steele; and author and Georgetown School of Law professor Rosa Brooks.



The series is also available to stream on HBO GO, HBO NOW, and on HBO via HBO Max and other partners' platforms.



Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."



Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.



The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.

