Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER on HBO - Friday, February 7, 2020

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 18th season FRIDAY, FEB. 7 (10:00-11:00 p.m. live ET/tape-delayed PT), with a replay at 12:30 a.m., exclusively on HBO. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists and interviews with guests. Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is the top-of-show interview guest. Host of CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" and Washington Post columnist Fareed Zakaria is the mid-show interview guest. The roundtable guests are author and Vox.com founder Ezra Klein; former Tallahassee mayor and 2018 Democratic nominee for Governor of Florida, Andrew Gillum; and writer and CNN political analyst Sarah Isgur.

The show is also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.

Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.





