Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of RANSOM on CBS - Saturday, May 25, 2019
"Story for Another Day" - When Cynthia (Karen LeBlanc) and her younger brother, Tyler (Emmanuel Kabongo), are abducted by a criminal Tyler's indebted to, Eric (Luke Roberts) and the Crisis Resolution team are forced to break all the rules in order to find them, on the third season finale of RANSOM, Saturday, May 25 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
RANSOM follows crisis and hostage negotiator Eric Beaumont and his elite Crisis Resolution team who work to balance the demands of their personal lives with their careers as negotiators who handle high-pressure kidnappings and hostage situations. Eric uses his insight into human behavior to resolve the most difficult kidnap and ransom cases but must live with the emotional weight of recently taking out his arch enemy.
Despite the stakes, Eric refuses to resort to violence, even when confronted by some of the most dangerous criminals in the world. While Eric's considerable powers of manipulation make him the best at what he does professionally, they often complicate his relationships with family, friends and colleagues.
His team consists of psych-profiler Oliver Yates, ex-cop Zara Hallam and the newest member of the team, Cynthia Walker.
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW on THE CW - Monday, May 20, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of CHARMED on THE CW - Sunday, May 19, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of SUPERGIRL on THE CW - Sunday, May 19, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of YOUNG SHELDON on CBS - Thursday, May 16, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of RANSOM on CBS - Saturday, May 25, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE RED LINE on CBS - Sunday, May 19, 2019
RANSOM follows crisis and hostage negotiator Eric Beaumont and his elite Crisis Resolution team who work to balance the demands of their personal lives with their careers as negotiators who handle high-pressure kidnappings and hostage situations. Eric uses his insight into human behavior to resolve the most difficult kidnap and ransom cases but must live with the emotional weight of recently taking out his arch enemy.
Despite the stakes, Eric refuses to resort to violence, even when confronted by some of the most dangerous criminals in the world. While Eric's considerable powers of manipulation make him the best at what he does professionally, they often complicate his relationships with family, friends and colleagues.
His team consists of psych-profiler Oliver Yates, ex-cop Zara Hallam and the newest member of the team, Cynthia Walker.