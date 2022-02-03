Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PROMISED LAND on ABC - Monday, February 7, 2022

Margaret has an offer for Carmen. Meanwhile, Joe hires a new general manager, and Veronica is put in a tricky situation.Guest starring is Yul Vazquez as Father Ramos, Ariana Guerra as Rosa Sanchez, Natalia Del Riego as Daniela Perez, Carlos Javier Rivera as Cruz Delgado, Andrew J. West as Michael, Julio Macias as Javier and Tom Amandes as O.M. Honeycroft, Kerri Medders as Young Margaret and Miguel Angel Garcia as Junior."Promised Land" is an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California's Sonoma Valley.The series will star John Ortiz as Joe Sandoval, Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval, Augusto Aguilera as Mateo, Christina Ochoa as Veronica Sandoval, Mariel Molino as Carmen Sandoval, Tonatiuh as Antonio Sandoval, Andres Velez as Carlos, Katya Martín as Juana and Rolando Chusan as Billy and Bellamy Young as Margaret Honeycroft."Promised Land" is written and executive produced by Matt Lopez. Adam Kolbrenner and Maggie Malina also serve as executive producers. Executive producer Michael Cuesta will also direct. The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.Watch the trailer for the new episode here: