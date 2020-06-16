Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PRESS YOUR LUCK on ABC - Sunday, June 28, 2020

Related Articles View More TV Stories

"4th of July Spectacular" - On a first-ever special 4th of July episode, host Elizabeth Banks can't stop the WHAMMY as the contestant panel, who have all served their communities and country, try to win those BIG BUCKS on "Press Your Luck," airing SUNDAY, JUNE 28 (9:00 - 10:00 p.m. EDT). The stakes have never been higher as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. Host Elizabeth Banks is joined by contestants Ryan Gelicke (hometown: Staten Island, New York), Jason Johnson (hometown: Fort Irwin, California) and Robin Tokiwa (hometown: Morgan Hill, California). (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.During each game of "Press Your Luck," three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the all-new bonus game to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the opportunity to win $1 million."Press Your Luck" is produced by Fremantle. John Quinn is showrunner and executive producer; and Jennifer Mullin, Elizabeth Banks & Max Handelman are also executive producers.