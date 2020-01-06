Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Wednesday, January 22, 2020

"Dead on A Rival" - Mitchell learns a valuable life lesson when Murray (Paul Dooley), a former resident of the house, shows up unexpectedly. Meanwhile, the Dunphy's old neighbor-turned-tech-titan, Kenneth (Josh Gad), comes to visit with a big surprise for Phil. Then, Manny's dad, Javier (Benjamin Bratt), shows up with a big opportunity for his son on an all-new episode of "Modern Family," WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

"Modern Family" stars Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett, Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett and Reid Ewing as Dylan Marshall.

Guest starring is Benjamin Bratt as Javier Delgado, Marsha Kramer as Margaret, Josh Gad as Kenneth, Paul Dooley as Murray and Edward Asner as Herschel.

"Dead on A Rival" was written by Jeffrey Richman and Ryan Walls, and directed by Jason Winer.

The series is produced by Twentieth Century FOX Television in association with Steven Levitan Prods and Picador Productions. Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd are co-creators/executive producers. Danny Zuker, Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh, Abraham Higginbotham, Jeffrey Richman and Jeff Morton also serve as executive producers. Twentieth Century FOX Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of Twentieth Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.





A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.