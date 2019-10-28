Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MIXED-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, November 12, 2019
"Puttin' On the Ritz" - The kids are excited to learn more about their grandad after Harrison invites the crew to family day at his country club. Although Paul thinks it's a bad idea, he is eventually overruled. Meanwhile, Alicia attempts to fit in at the country club but ends up fighting with Denise about keeping it real, on "mixed-ish," airing TUESDAY, NOV. 12 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu.
ABC's "mixed-ish" stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Gary Cole as Harrison.
Guest starring is Adam Noel Jones as Larry, Craig Stepp as George Burnish and Leiloni Arrie Pharms as Young Denise.
"Puttin' On the Ritz" was written by Heather Flanders and directed by Sam Bailey.
The series is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Karin Gist, Peter Saji, Randall Winston, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
