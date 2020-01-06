Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MIXED-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, January 21, 2020
"Pride (In the Name of Love)" - It's the first-ever nationally recognized Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Paul is speaking at the school assembly about his personal experiences with him. Johan and Santamonica think Paul is going to embarrass them; and being ashamed of her father had never occurred to Rainbow, so they decide to ditch. Meanwhile, Alicia thought she had convinced Harrison to take pro bono civil rights cases on MLK Day to honor him, but he plans to go golfing instead, so Denise steps in to help on "mixed-ish," airing TUESDAY, JAN. 21 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu.
ABC's "mixed-ish" stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Gary Cole as Harrison.
Guest starring is Caitlin Kimball as Ms. Collins, Robert Clendenin as Principal Taylor, Paulet Del Castillo as Micaela, Trinitee Stokes as Tamika and Isabel Myers as Rebecca.
"Pride (In the Name of Love)" was written by Spencer Taylor and directed by Chris Robinson.
The series is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Karin Gist, Peter Saji, Randall Winston, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLESS THIS MESS on ABC - Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, January 20, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DEPUTY on FOX - Thursday, January 16, 2020
ABC's "mixed-ish" stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Gary Cole as Harrison.
Guest starring is Caitlin Kimball as Ms. Collins, Robert Clendenin as Principal Taylor, Paulet Del Castillo as Micaela, Trinitee Stokes as Tamika and Isabel Myers as Rebecca.
"Pride (In the Name of Love)" was written by Spencer Taylor and directed by Chris Robinson.
The series is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Karin Gist, Peter Saji, Randall Winston, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.