Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MIXED-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, April 14, 2020
"Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" - After learning that scientists predict the ozone layer will be depleted in 20 years, Rainbow panics and tries to implement Earth Day at school to influence some change. To her surprise, she is met with resistance, forcing her to takes matters into her own hands to fight for the cause, on "mixed-ish," airing TUESDAY, APRIL 14 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
ABC's "mixed-ish" stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Gary Cole as Harrison.
Guest starring is Paulet Del Castillo as Micaela, Caitlin Kimball as Ms. Collins, Trinitee Stokes as Tamika, Isabel Myers as Rebecca and Beth Lacke as Barbara.
"Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" was written by Peter Saji and directed by Matt Sohn.
The series is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Karin Gist, Peter Saji, Randall Winston, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
