Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MATCH GAME on ABC - Wednesday, July 17, 2019

"Mario Cantone, Raven Symoné, Hasan Minhaj, Caroline Rhea Wayne Newton, Sandra Bernhard" - We've got tons of laughs, flowing drinks and even explain why it's hard to mistake celebrity panelist Hasan Minhaj for Nicki Minaj when Alec Baldwin hosts an all-new episode of "Match Game," airing WEDNESDAY, JULY 17 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. "Match Game" is produced by Fremantle and features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000 as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank.

Celebrity panelists for July 17 include the following:Mario Cantone (actor and comedian)Raven-Symoné ("Raven's Home")Hasan Minhaj ("Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj")Caroline Rhea ("Caroline & Friends," "Sydney to the Max")Wayne Newton (Mr. Las Vegas, entertainer and actor)Sandra Bernhard ("Pose," host, "Sandyland")

Joining the celebrity panelists are contestants Christian Carrion (hometown: Lancaster, Pennsylvania), Santronya Smith (hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona), Cher Costea (hometown: Wharton, New Jersey) and Scott Matthews (hometown: Beverly, Massachusetts).





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

Executive producers include Alec Baldwin, Fremantle's Jennifer Mullin, Scott St. John and Mallory Schwartz.