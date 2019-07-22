Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MATCH GAME on ABC - Wednesday, August 7, 2019
"Michael Che, Kirstie Alley, Chris D'Elia, Sherri Shepherd, Mark Duplass, Brooklyn Decker" - It's a little bit sassy, a little bit cheeky and a whole lot of BLANK! We've got a smart-Alec Baldwin at the helm ready to preside over a brand-new episode of "Match Game," airing WEDNESDAY, AUG. 7 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. Produced by Fremantle, "Match Game" features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank.
Celebrity panelists for Aug. 7 include the following:
Michael Che ("Saturday Night Live")
Kirstie Alley ("Cheers," " Scream Queens," "Look Who's Talking")
Chris D'Elia ("Man on Fire," "You")
Sherri Shepherd ("Mr. Iglesias," "Trial & Error")
Mark Duplass ("The Morning Show," "Goliath")
Brooklyn Decker ("Grace and Frankie")
Joining the celebrity panelists are contestants Jessica Boo (hometown: Staten Island, New York), Frank Vaccaro (hometown: Union, New Jersey), Quanya Jones (hometown: Detroit, Michigan) and Jonny Block (hometown: Excelsior Springs, Missouri).
Executive producers include Alec Baldwin, Fremantle's Jennifer Mullin, Scott St. John and Mallory Schwartz.
