Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Chef Morimoto guest stars in the new episode.
The 15 best home cooks in America begin the battle to become America's NEXT MASTERCHEF. LEGENDARY Michelin Star chef Morimoto sets the bar high with his monkfish demonstration, leaving the cooks desperate to impress in their first elimination challenge in the all-new "Legends: Chef Morimoto - Monkfish Challenge" episode of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, June 23 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1104) (TV-14 D, L)
MASTERCHEF, FOX's highest-rated and most-watched cooking show, enters its 11th season with MASTERCHEF: LEGENDS, featuring award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich. This year, they invite the most respected culinary legends, including Emeril Lagasse, Paula Deen, Roy Choi, Nancy Silverton and Morimoto to raise the "steaks" of the competition for the most intense season in MASTERCHEF history. For the first time ever, 15 of the best home cooks in America will receive the coveted white apron and impress four LEGENDARY judges with all new challenges, including the toughest yet, a head-to-head battle with MASTERCHEF's own culinary legend, Gordon Ramsay. Only one home cook will ultimately claim the MASTERCHEF title, the $250,000 grand prize, a complete VIKING kitchen and kitchen tools and bakeware products from OXO.
MASTERCHEF is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Natalka Znak, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Shyam Balsé serve as executive producers.
