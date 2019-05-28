Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC - Friday, May 31, 2019

"Code Yellow" - Yo-Yo and Keller take things public; parasitic aliens threaten the human race; and someone really needs boba on "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," airing FRIDAY, MAY 31 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Jeff Ward.

Guest starring is Barry Shabaka Henley, Lucas Bryant, Maurissa Tancharoen, Shainu Bala, Brooke Williams, Winston James Francis and Matt O'Leary.

"Code Yellow" was written by Nora Zuckerman & Lilia Zuckerman, and directed by Mark Kolpack.





"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format with a 5.1 channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-14, LV parental guideline.